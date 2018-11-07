Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images
save
Save
share

iHeartRadio now offers an on-demand family plan for $15 per month

Up to six family members can have their own profiles.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Last year, iHeartRadio rolled out its on-demand streaming plan to everyone, and now it's adding a family tier. With the All Access Family Plan, six family members can get their own on-demand profiles and have access to personalized playlists, unlimited skips on customized stations, live radio, podcasts, offline listening, custom playlists and, of course, on-demand listening.

The Family Plan costs $15 per month, which is in line with similar offerings from other streaming services. Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Google Play Music all have family plans for up to six members at that same price. And while iHeartRadio might be playing a little catch-up here, the new tier is certainly a useful addition. You can find out more here.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr