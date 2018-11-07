Netflix hack day project uses eye tracking to navigate its iOS app

Netflix's hack days frequently produce fanciful results, but its latest might be key to making its streaming service more accessible. The company's engineers have developed an experimental "Eye Nav" feature that lets you navigate the iOS app using the face tracking in newer iPhones (and, potentially, iPads). You use your eyes to control the cursor, staring at an item to select it. And if you need to back out? Just stick out your tongue.
Like most hack day projects, there's no guarantee this will translate to a finished release. It's easy to imagine this making the cut, though. While we've seen operating systems with eye tracking, that's still relatively rare for individual apps. This could make Netflix easier to use for people with limited motor skills, letting them watch whatever they'd like without needing a special controller or an assistant.