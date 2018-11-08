Dutch man hopes legal age change will get him more Tinder matches

Ratelband and his attorney argued in an Arnhem court that wanting to change his age is no different than wanting to legally change his name or gender. "Why can't I decide my own age," he asked. He's seeking to change his official birth date from March 11th, 1949 to March 11th, 1969, and he's even willing to give up his pension to do so.

Along with struggling to find love on Tinder, Ratelband claims his age makes it difficult for him to find work. But he says he doesn't want to just lie about how old he is, telling the Washington Post, "If you lie, you have to remember everything you say." Town hall officials reportedly denied his request for the age change when he first requested it. They also denied previous requests from Ratelband when he wanted to name his twins Rolls and Royce.

Ratelband says his doctors have told him that he has the body of a 45-year-old and he described himself as a "young god." The court is expected to issue a ruling within four weeks.