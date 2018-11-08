Satanists are suing Netflix over ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

In the court documents, filed on Thursday in New York District Court, the temple claims that the statue it designed and commissioned in 2013-2014 is a copyrighted artwork, and the version in the show was a modification of that design. The group's founder, Lucien Greaves compared the two works on Twitter.

For purposes of comparison... pic.twitter.com/AZJvmq1Cks — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 30, 2018

The temple alleges that the "defendants misappropriated the TST Baphomet [with] Children in ways implying that the monument stands for evil. Among other morally repugnant actions, the Sabrina Series' evil antagonists engage in cannibalism and forced-worship of a patriarchal deity." The group is also seeking an injunction to block Netflix and Warner Bros., which produced the series, from distributing the show.