Google Walkout organizers: changes are a start, but not enough

The 20,000 participants who took part in the Google Walkout for Real Change successfully compelled the company to rethink practices related to sexual harassment. In a note to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company will no longer force workers to go into arbitration. Further, he promised greater transparency on sexual harassment reports, as well on how the company handles them. As the movement's organizers note, though, Google's response overlooked several of their core demands, particularly those meant to address the systemic racism and discrimination within the company. "Sexual harassment is the symptom, not the cause. If we want to end sexual harassment in the workplace, we must fix these structural imbalances of power," they wrote in response to Pichai's message.