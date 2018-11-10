Xbox Game Pass adds 'PUBG' in time for the holidays

Microsoft is adding over a dozen new games to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, including popular online multiplayer title PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). The Fortnite rival will be available to play starting on November 12th, giving you ample time to get used to it on the platform before Thanksgiving break. In December, the service will also start offering three unusual gaming experiences: side-scrolling puzzle game Ori and the Blind Forest, Kingdom Two Crowns (which has co-op split screen gameplay) and the critically acclaimed dark fantasy Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. Microsoft is making Thief of Thieves available on the service starting today, as well, and will add Agents of Mayhem, MXGP3 and Thomas Was Alone on November 22nd.
In addition to beefing up the service's offerings, Microsoft has officially released the Xbox Game Pass app for Android and iOS. The apps will make it easier to find games on the go and to start downloads even before you're home. And in case you don't have a Game Pass membership yet, now may be the best time to sign up if you've been thinking of trying it out anyway. Microsoft has brought back its $1 Game Pass promo, which will charge you a dollar for your first month to serve as a trial of sorts. Unlike last year, when it was only available for 10 days as a Black Friday deal, you can take advantage of the promo if sign up anytime starting today until January 3rd.