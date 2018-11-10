Xbox Game Pass adds 'PUBG' in time for the holidays

In addition to beefing up the service's offerings, Microsoft has officially released the Xbox Game Pass app for Android and iOS. The apps will make it easier to find games on the go and to start downloads even before you're home. And in case you don't have a Game Pass membership yet, now may be the best time to sign up if you've been thinking of trying it out anyway. Microsoft has brought back its $1 Game Pass promo, which will charge you a dollar for your first month to serve as a trial of sorts. Unlike last year, when it was only available for 10 days as a Black Friday deal, you can take advantage of the promo if sign up anytime starting today until January 3rd.