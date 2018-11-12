LG's OLED TVs get modest discounts for Black Friday

LG is also offering discounts on its Super UHD SK9000 series of LEDs. You can save $600 on the 55-inch model, which now costs $900, as well as $900 on the 65-inch model, the price of which is knocked down to $1,300. Additionally, you can save up to $2,000 on LG's UHD 4K LED TVs. The 70-inch and 75-inch models of its UK6570 series are now priced at $900 and $1,400, respectively, representing discounts of $600 and $800. For the 86-inch model, LG shaved off $2,000, and you can snag it for $2,500.

To be clear, these discounts are based on LG's suggested prices. And as CNET notes, these deals aren't that much lower than some of these models' previously listed prices. So if you're looking for major savings, you might want to keep waiting.

You can find additional Black Friday discounts on LG TVs here.