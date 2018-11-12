Microsoft's Surface Go with LTE will be available November 20th

The LTE tablet costs $679 for consumers, and it includes 128GB of storage, 8GB RAM and the same 4415Y processor as the other models -- it costs $130 more than the equivalent, top-end WiFi version. You'll need to buy a keyboard separately, as the tablet ships without a Type cover.

The company is charging business users $729 for the LTE model, and they can also pick up a version with 256GB of storage for $829. The commercial version of the tablet ships with Windows 10 Pro, while the consumer model ships with Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which only allows users to run apps from the Microsoft Store (though you can switch to Windows 10 Home for free).

The battery in the Surface Go with LTE Advanced (as Microsoft is calling the tablet) is said to last 8.5 hours on a single charge, which is half an hour less than the WiFi model. Meanwhile, at launch, cellular providers supporting the device include AT&T, Verizon, DoCoMo, SoftBank, KDDI, EE UK, Vodafone UK and Sprint. Microsoft is releasing the LTE model just a few months after debuting the WiFi version of its smallest tablet to date.