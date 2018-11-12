Netflix will drop a ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ holiday episode

Praise Satan! I mean, Praise Santa! @sabrinanetflix has a X-mas Special dropping on 12/14!! I love this episode of #CAOS!! @netflix 🔮👹👼🏼🎄⚡️☃️🥂🍷☠️ pic.twitter.com/A5DPs4Dajv — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 12, 2018

Like many events in Netflix's Sabrina, the Church of Night celebrates its winter holiday in a similar manner to mortals, it just adds a bit of darkness to its version. Winter solstice celebrations apparently swap Christmas carols for pagan carols and instead of holiday-themed rhymes or tales, witches tell ghost stories. Plus, like mortal holidays, those of witches also tend to bring guests and visitors, though they're not always welcome.

In one clip, Aunt Hilda tells Sabrina that they're going to watch her favorite Christmas movie, and in another we see the Spellmans enjoying a warm drink by the fire.