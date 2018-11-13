Google's new 'Squoosh' app is designed to optimize your images

You can access Squoosh online through its lightweight website and, once loaded, it can also work offline within the browser. The web-based app is relatively straightforward to use: it supports a range of web formats such as JPG, MozJPEG, WebP and PNG. It also shows you a 1:1 visual comparison of the original image and the compressed version, to help illustrate the differences. When you're done editing, just tap download to save the image locally. Squoosh is an open-source tool, so if you're interested in its inner-workings you can peep its code on GitHub.

Still, the irony of Google obsessing over page loading times while ignoring how bloated Chrome is won't be lost on many users. Elsewhere, the big G is also campaigning to turn its fast-loading mobile web pages into a web standard -- in the hopes that they'll expand beyond the handful of current adopters (including itself, Twitter, Bing and Baidu) and bring the entirety of the web into its aegis. Eradicating notoriously bulky images is part and parcel of that masterplan.