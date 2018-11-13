Swatter behind deadly 'Call of Duty' hoax pleads guilty to 51 charges

Sentencing takes place on January 30th. Barriss also faces another trial January 7th for involuntary manslaughter against Finch. Alleged co-conspirators Casey Viner and Shane Gaskill have pleaded not guilty and face a trial on January 8th.

Barriss is mainly known for a December 2017 incident where he made a false call to police as the result of a heated debate over a Call of Duty: WWII match between Gaskill and Viner. When Viner grew upset, he dared Barriss to make a swatting call against Gaskill -- and didn't realize that Gaskill had given him an old address. A police officer shot Finch, the new resident at the address, when he came to the door unaware of what was going on.

However, the charges are ultimately the culmination of a series of incidents. On Twitter, Barriss had taken credit for bomb threats to the Dallas Convention Center, a Florida high school and the FCC's net neutrality repeal vote. We wouldn't expect the court to be lenient on Barriss, then, since there's a pattern of behavior that had serious consequences well before the fatal shooting.