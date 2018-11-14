NVIDIA unveils the Quadro RTX 4000, its mainstream workstation GPU

At $900, it's a lot cheaper than its Quadro RTX 5000, 6000 and 8000 stablemates, which range in price from $2,300 to $10,000. Still, the price is nearly double that of a $500 GeForce RTX 2070, so what do you get for that? Mostly, these cards are designed to be glitch-free, especially for OpenGL, when viewing or rendering mission critical graphics in apps from Autodesk, Adobe and others. With gaming cards, a minor display error when rendering a scene usually isn't a serious problem.

The Quadro RTX 4000 will be available from NVIDIA in December, and at other sites and retailers for an estimated $900. NVIDIA is showing it off for the first time this weekend in Las Vegas at the Autodesk conference.