Amazon encourages you to recycle your old gadgets

In case your old gadgets are broken, the website can also help you find repair options. Broken beyond repair? You can still visit Second Chance for instructions on how you can get Amazon to take and recycle them for free. The website also encourages you to purchase refurbished items at a discount and includes short instructions on how to recycle Amazon packaging -- as it should, seeing as the company is notorious for using huge and excessive packaging for tiny items.

Finally, the platform now gives you free access to product support for 90 days after your date of purchase. That way, in case you need any assistance a couple of months or so later, a customer service rep can give you step-by-step instructions on how to fix or return it.