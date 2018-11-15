District app helps you shop thousands of fashion brands

It's no secret that the fashion industry dislikes Amazon, but it might have a relatively simple solution: put many of its brands in one place. Checkout network ShopRunner has launched District, a mobile shopping app that lets you buy from "thousands" of apparel and beauty brands (including Bergdorf Goodman, Cole Hann, Kate Spade and Neiman Marcus) using one cart, with free two-day shipping across the board. If you want to complete an ensemble from multiple labels, you don't have to complete sales one at a time.
The app earns its name from its other highlight, personalization. It generates a custom shopping "district" based on both your favorites and historical shopping data (over 1 billion sessions, ShopRunner said) that shows you what's trending. Yes, it's another instance of a company tracking your shopping patterns, but it might be worth the effort if you either don't know where to start or just need a brief flash of inspiration.
This probably won't make Amazon too nervous when it's making plenty of money and expanding its own fashion efforts. However, it's a good example of how big names can potentially circumvent Amazon -- by uniting under a shopping destination that still gives them plenty of control.