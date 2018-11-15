Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Synology
save
Save
share

Engadget giveaway: Win a DiskStation DS718+ courtesy of Synology!

Enjoy your own cloud server, media hub and surveillance center all in one package.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Synology

Cloud data storage services are ubiquitous nowadays, but imagine the savings, security and ownership benefits of hosting your own server. Synology's DS718+ 2-bay unit is a good jump off point if you want to get your own network attached storage (NAS) system going. It has an intuitive interface and it's scalable, letting you increase capacity up to around 100TB using an expansion unit with extra drives. The DS718+ gives you a portal to all your files whether you're around the house or on the go. You can schedule automatic backups of all your devices, access all your original files and even stream high-quality media with support for 4K. If you've got a home security setup, you can avoid even more fees by hosting and managing your own surveillance backups.

This week, Synology has provided us with one of its DiskStation DS718+ setups to get one lucky reader started. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to five chances at winning this NAS starter system to take control of your own world of data. Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) Synology DiskStation DS718+ NAS -- drives not included ($399.99 value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until November 16th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr