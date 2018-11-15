Engadget giveaway: Win a DiskStation DS718+ courtesy of Synology!

Cloud data storage services are ubiquitous nowadays, but imagine the savings, security and ownership benefits of hosting your own server. Synology's DS718+ 2-bay unit is a good jump off point if you want to get your own network attached storage (NAS) system going. It has an intuitive interface and it's scalable, letting you increase capacity up to around 100TB using an expansion unit with extra drives. The DS718+ gives you a portal to all your files whether you're around the house or on the go. You can schedule automatic backups of all your devices, access all your original files and even stream high-quality media with support for 4K. If you've got a home security setup, you can avoid even more fees by hosting and managing your own surveillance backups.

