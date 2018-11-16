Boring Company breaks through to the end of its first test tunnel

We're about a month away from the planned opening of The Boring Company's Test Tunnel in LA, and it appears progress is moving along. Elon Musk tweeted this brief video of a digging machine breaking through. Although he wasn't specific about the location, it looks like they've reached O'Leary Station where the first test tunnel will end. The 'Godot' machine had dug its first segment on SpaceX property in June, and things have been moving along busily ever since. We'll probably see people lining up for test rides after Black Friday.

Update: Just after this post was published, Musk tweeted again congratulating his company on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel.