Facebook is testing a Watch Party-like feature for Messenger

A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch the feature is an "internal test" for now, so there's no guarantee it will be rolled out to users. But bringing Watch Party to Messenger would make a lot of sense, and Facebook said earlier this year that it was already testing the tool with profiles and pages. And like previous moves, including expanding game offerings, decluttering the app and making its features easier to use, incorporating Watch Party could bring in more Messenger users going forward.