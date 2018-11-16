Facebook is testing a Watch Party-like feature for Messenger

Earlier this year, Facebook rolled out Watch Parties, a way for group members to watch the same videos together. Now, it looks like the company is testing a similar feature for Messenger. TechCrunch reports that code spotted by mobile investigator Ananay Arora points to a Watch Party-like feature for Messenger that lets everyone in the chat "control the video and see who's watching" as well as "chat about the same videos at the same time."
.@Facebook is testing watch party for @messenger! pic.twitter.com/30Hpuo9Ccp— Ananay Arora (@ananay_arora) November 14, 2018
A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch the feature is an "internal test" for now, so there's no guarantee it will be rolled out to users. But bringing Watch Party to Messenger would make a lot of sense, and Facebook said earlier this year that it was already testing the tool with profiles and pages. And like previous moves, including expanding game offerings, decluttering the app and making its features easier to use, incorporating Watch Party could bring in more Messenger users going forward.