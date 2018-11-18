Apple and Microsoft are fixing a serious iCloud bug in Windows 10

The return of Windows 10's October update wasn't welcome news for everyone. Microsoft says it's "working with Apple" to solve an iCloud for Windows bug that creates problems updating or syncing shared photo albums when using the latest Windows release. Suffice it to say that's a serious problem if you're interested in seamless access to your photos across your devices.
It's not certain when you can expect a solution, but the two companies aren't taking any chances in the meantime. It's blocking PCs with iCloud for Windows from installing the latest Windows 10 update, and those who try to install it after the fact will get a warning that Windows doesn't support that version of iCloud. Like it or not, you may have to forego iCloud or the Windows update for a while.