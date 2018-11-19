Show More Results

Image credit: Snap
Snap's new program connects AR Lens creators with brands

Snap's new AR Lens expansion is for brands.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Mobile
Comments
Snap

You'll probably start seeing a lot more brand-sponsored AR Lenses on Snap. The platform has launched a program called Lens Creative Partners, which makes it easier for companies to find experienced AR Lens creators. Snap has already certified 30 creatives for the program -- it says they range from big agencies to individual Lens-makers around the world -- and it expects to add over 100 more over the next few months.

Snap has been expanding its AR Lens offerings over the past year with user-made designs, and it even launched Lens Studio to make it simpler for people to create augmented reality effects. Due to the growing number of user-made Lenses, it started featuring them in its carousel in March and introduced a search function for them in July. The platform made it clear way back last year, though, that brands will be able to use AR lenses as a tool for ads, so the program didn't come out of left field.

According to Snap, it selected its first 30 creators for their experience developing quality AR. They also completed a rigorous course on Snap's development process, ad policies and buy models, and other creators hoping to be certified will most likely have to go through the same thing.

Comments
