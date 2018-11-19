Tim Cook defends Apple's search deals with Google

In an Axios on HBO interview, Cook was asked why Apple takes Google's cash in exchange for putting its search engine up front and centre on the iPhone -- in effect serving as a vessel for it to siphon more data. "I think their search engine is the best," replied Cook matter-of-factly, before admitting that the Apple-Google partnership isn't "perfect."

He then listed off the security measures Apple has added to Safari to "help" users better navigate the search engine. "Look at what we've done with the controls we've built in. We have private web browsing. We have an intelligent tracker prevention," said Cook, adding: "What we've tried to do is come up with ways to help our users through their course of the day. It's not a perfect thing. I'd be the very first person to say that. But it goes a long way to helping."