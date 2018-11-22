Show More Results
Image credit: Gundam Project
A life-size, moving Gundam statue is being built in Japan

The 18-meter model will be erected in Yokohama in summer 2020.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Art
Gundam Project

If you happen to be in Tokyo for the Olympic Games in 2020 and dig giant robots, it might be worth paying a visit to nearby Yokohama. A project called Gundam Factory Yokohama is working with the city to create a life-size, moving Gundam statue to help mark the franchise's 40th anniversary.

The project is bringing on designers and technical supervisors to work on the mecha statue, which it will place at Yamashita Pier from summer 2020 for about a year. The 18-meter figure probably won't be stomping around on the pier, but it seems likely it'll likely offer a broader range of movement than previous Gundam models, such as a Unicorn RX-0 that was installed last year with some moving helmet pieces.

Gundam Statue 2020

