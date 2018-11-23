Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

The best cameras to give as gifts

Help your favorite creator take better photos.
Engadget, @engadget
10m ago in Cameras
Talented creators with an eye for photos can't live by smartphones alone. If you have a special someone who wants to take portraits and action shots or make short 4K films, no gift will be more appreciated than a decent camera. We know these things are expensive, though, so we made a list of six models, including DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and compacts, that you might actually be able to afford.

DSLR fanatics who still think mirrorless cameras are toys can check out Nikon's D3500, while folks on a tight budget can check out Canon's PowerShot SX740 HS. If you want interchangeable lenses but mirrorless cameras are more your jam, Fujifilm's X-T20 provides excellence at a great price. Meanwhile, to shoot 4K skating videos or photos on the street, you can't go wrong with Sony's superb RX100 VA compact. To see all your options, check out our full holiday gift guide.

All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In this article: cameras, Canon, Fujifilm, gear, HGG, hgg2018, Nikon, Olympus, Sony, thebuyersguide
