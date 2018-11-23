HTC Vive Pro McLaren Edition is made for Formula One fans

But in fact, this $350 premium also covers two McLaren-branded VR experience apps that are normally limited to Viveport subscribers. Studio 397's rFactor 2 McLaren Edition racing simulator touts "an immersive sound environment and stunning graphics" along with dynamic weather conditions. Furthermore, the race tracks also utilize "real-road" technology that "changes the grip as more cars drive on it."

The other app is McLaren Garage VR Experience which is rather self-explanatory. This game puts you into the McLaren pit with three roles to choose from: Tire gunner, tire demounter and tire mounter. Once you become familiar with the instructions and process, you can challenge other players with your own speed record.