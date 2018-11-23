HTC Vive Pro McLaren Edition is made for Formula One fans

When HTC and McLaren announced their multi-year partnership back in May, the two had already teased an upcoming limited edition Vive headset along with some special VR content. Well, the wait is finally over for hardcore Formula One fans. Said hardware turns out to be based on the Vive Pro full kit (not to be confused with the cheaper starter kit), but accented with McLaren's signature orange around the headset's front cameras, as well as on the menu button and strap on the controllers (2018 version, to go with the bundled Base Station 2.0 units). Naturally, this Vive Pro McLaren Limited Edition comes with its very own box artwork. You'll have to fork out $1,549 for this, which is a tad more than the standard full kit's $1,199 holiday offer.
But in fact, this $350 premium also covers two McLaren-branded VR experience apps that are normally limited to Viveport subscribers. Studio 397's rFactor 2 McLaren Edition racing simulator touts "an immersive sound environment and stunning graphics" along with dynamic weather conditions. Furthermore, the race tracks also utilize "real-road" technology that "changes the grip as more cars drive on it."
The other app is McLaren Garage VR Experience which is rather self-explanatory. This game puts you into the McLaren pit with three roles to choose from: Tire gunner, tire demounter and tire mounter. Once you become familiar with the instructions and process, you can challenge other players with your own speed record.
