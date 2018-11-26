Roland's latest iOS app syncs music with video clips

If you're a dance music fan, you know that the videos of DJ gigs are sometimes as important as the performances themselves. They capture the electricity of the set and might just convince you to attend the next show. But how is an up-and-coming DJ supposed to stand out? Roland might help. It's launching a Beat Sync Maker app for iOS that links scene changes and visual effects to the beat. You don't need a computer-based editor and the expertise that goes with it -- you just need to have a feel for the timing and effect intensity you're looking for. You can also introduce another video from your camera roll if one isn't enough.