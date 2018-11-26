Supreme Court hears arguments in Apple App Store price fixing suit

The lawyers behind the suit maintain that customers have a direct relationship with Apple (and thus an antitrust case) since they send money to that company, not the individual app developers. The attorneys further argue that Apple has extensive control over pricing, to the point where prices must end in 99 cents.

Don't expect to learn the outcome for a while. A decision in the case is expected by late spring. And if the Supreme Court allows the lawsuit to go forward, it could be longer than that before there's a verdict. Should the lawsuit succeeed, though, it could have significant repercussions for how Apple operates the App Store in the US. Apple may have to lower its slice of app revenue, or give customers easier ways to find apps outside the App Store.