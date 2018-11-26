The Morning After: A '70 percent' chance Musk will move to Mars

Recent breakthroughs could make it realistic.

Elon Musk says there's a '70 percent' chance he'll move to Mars

In an interview for the Axios on HBO documentary series, SpaceX (and Tesla's) Elon Musk said there was a "70 percent" chance he'll go to Mars. There have been a "recent number of breakthroughs" that would make it possible, he said. Beyond his company's own Starship, advances in habitat-and-food science and technology are making life on Mars increasingly viable. Slowly, but surely.

Even before 5G promises to shake things up.Mobile internet is faster than WiFi in 33 countries

OpenSignal has conducted a study showing that mobile data is faster on average than WiFi hotspots in 33 countries, including multiple African, European, Latin American and Middle Eastern nations. And it's not a negligible difference. While there's an advantage of 10Mbps or more in places like Australia, Oman and the Czech Republic, there are multi-megabit advantages in Austria, Iran and South Africa if you choose to turning your phone's WiFi off.

Bali's Ayana Resort & Spa wants to encourage people to truly relax on vacation.

Luxury resort bans gadgets at swimming pool to create guest 'haven'

With its "In the Moment" campaign, the five-star Ayana Resort & Spa in Bali wants to encourage its guests to unplug and fully enjoy their me-time, which it feels can be more easily accomplished if there's no poolside iPhones.

Ayana Resort & Spa is only going to enforce a gadget ban at its River Pool between the hours of 9AM to 5PM during what it hopes will become a "haven for guests." The resort will install signs around the pool as well as offering lockers where people can safely store their devices and pick them up after their tech-free chill session.

Game streamer Ninja found out during a charity stream.

Someone may have hacked Drake's 'Fortnite' account

While famed game-streamer Ninja ran a charity event on November 23rd, a "Duddus647" account joined his Fortnite game, possibly using Drake's Epic Games account name rather than his usual PS4 handle ("TheBoyDuddus"). However, whoever was using that account was very clearly not Drake. After some silence, it became clear that this most definitely wasn't the Canadian rap superstar -- the person suddenly unleashed a string of racist slurs that forced Ninja to leave the game.

