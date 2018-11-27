YouTube Music and Premium now offer student discounts

If YouTube Music is going to compete with Spotify and Apple Music on price, it's going to need discounts for the student set. Thankfully, they've just turned up -- you can now subscribe to a $5 per month YouTube Music Premium plans as well as a corresponding $7 YouTube Premium plan ($6 if you sign up before January 31st). So long as you're a full-time student at an accredited US college or university, you can listen or watch to your heart's content without stretching your budget past the breaking point.