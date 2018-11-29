Hulu Live TV adds a few channels from Discovery

While the $40 per month Hulu With Live TV core package will get the five aforementioned channels, more of Discovery brand channels will also be available through add-on packages. Destination America, Discovery Family, Science, Discovery Life, American Heroes Channel are in the Entertainment add-on for $7.99 per month. Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia have been added to the $4.99-per-month Spanish language package.

The addition of Discovery channels to Hulu Live TV follows Hulu scoring a huge back catalog of the company's content earlier this year. Hulu's on-demand service added more than 4,000 episodes of shows from Discovery channels including Deadliest Catch, Say Yes to the Dress and MythBusters. Discovery has been expanding its presence on streaming platforms lately. It announced a deal to bring its content to Sling TV earlier this week.