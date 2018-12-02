Spotify for Android may let you import music

That's not Spotify's only new foray, either. It's also testing a "saved for later" feature for podcast episodes that would let you preserve material for an upcoming flight. It's also hoping to declutter podcast episode menus to move descriptions into a separate screen, and it's trying a reworked Library view that would create an automatic playlist out of your favorite songs.

There's no guarantee any of these features will make it into a finished release, and we wouldn't count on iOS song imports. If they do become widely available, though, they'd help turn Spotify's mobile app into a one-stop shop for audio playback.