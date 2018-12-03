Anyone can use NVIDIA's physics simulation engine

The company has simultaneously unveiled the PhysX 4.0 toolkit, which promises faster and more accurate physics that goes beyond the technology's gaming foundations. It's better at handling contact between hundreds of objects, for example, and it can better handle challenges like parallel structures or larger masses. You likely won't jump for joy if you aren't a developer, but this does hint at realistic gaming in addition to what it can do for AI and robots.

Of course, it's easy for NVIDIA to do this now that PhysX has been closed source for a decade. The company has arguably milked its competitive advantage for all it's worth. Still, it's good news whether you're anticipating the future of fully autonomous cars or just want sophisticated physics in more of your games.