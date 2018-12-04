PlayStation Classic's hidden settings are remarkably easy to find

It's no secret that Sony's PlayStation Classic is an emulator in a retro case. What you might not know, however, is that it's ridiculously easy to tinker with that emulator. The Retro Gaming Arts crew has discovered that you only need to plug in a compatible USB keyboard (Corsair and Logitech models are known to work) and hit the Escape key. No really, that's it. You can use multiple save states, tweak TV settings and otherwise play with features you're not normally meant to see.