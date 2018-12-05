The 'Nightflyers' TV show has some killer user interfaces

If you love science fiction, there's a good chance you've seen Territory's work before. The company, based in London, New York and San Francisco, has contributed to a number of blockbuster movies including Blade Runner 2049, Avengers: Infinity War, Ex Machina and Ghost in the Shell. Territory's designs are both wondrous and believable, balancing abstract elements with a clear sense of purpose and utility. Some 'screens' also have multiple states that loop or can be triggered off-set to deliver story-critical information. They provide natural light to a scene, which cinematographers love, and something real for actors to perform against.

Territory worked on set in Limerick, Ireland, with episode directors, set decorator and members of the art department. The team had to adapt and, sometimes, create entirely new screens to reflect the changing vision for the show. Territory also shared its assets with a visual effects company in Spain for any last-minute alterations. Generally, though, the screens in the show were captured through a lens and not added in post production.

Nightflyers is being shown on Syfy at 10pm ET, Sunday through Thursday, until December 13th. It's not clear when the show will be available on Netflix.

Photos courtesy of Syfy