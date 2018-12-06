Xfinity is the first TV provider to connect to Disney's Movies Anywhere

If you're unfamiliar with Movies Anywhere, it's essentially a digital locker for your movies purchases. First launched by Disney in 2014, the platform has racked up partnerships with major movie studios including Fox, Warner, Sony and Universal. It has also paired up with other digital retailers including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and FandangoNow to put purchases on different platforms in the same place. You can stream the movies you bought in any of those marketplaces through Movies Anywhere.

In order to entice people to sync their accounts, Xfinity and Movies Anywhere are offering some freebies. If you have an exiting Movies Anywhere account, linking it to Xfinity will get you a free copy of Happy Feet. Syncing Movies Anywhere with another retailer will get you The Martain and The Fate of the Furious for free.