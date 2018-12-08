Apple releases its first Beddit sleep monitoring device

The sensor then shows you your stats through the Beddit app, though you'd have to upgrade to iOS 12 -- Apple's latest mobile platform -- to be able to pair the new device with the application. If you have an Apple Watch, you can also get sleep report notifications and bedtime reminders. The new Beddit device is but one of the company's new offerings that revolve around health and wellness, as CNET notes. Its latest Watch, for instance, can act as an ECG and warn you about abnormal heart rhythms. Beddit 3.5 will set you back $150 and is compatible with the iPhone 5s and later.