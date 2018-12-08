Apple releases its first Beddit sleep monitoring device

Apple hasn't ditched, killed or forgotten Beddit. The tech giant has finally released the first Beddit sleep monitoring device since it purchased the company in early 2017, and it's now available for purchase from its website. Just like the company's previous devices, the new one is a thin sensor strip you need to place under the sheets. It then automatically tracks the sleep time, heart rate, breathing and snoring for up to two people -- it also takes note of the bedroom's temperature and humidity, so you'll know your ideal conditions to get a good night's sleep.
The sensor then shows you your stats through the Beddit app, though you'd have to upgrade to iOS 12 -- Apple's latest mobile platform -- to be able to pair the new device with the application. If you have an Apple Watch, you can also get sleep report notifications and bedtime reminders. The new Beddit device is but one of the company's new offerings that revolve around health and wellness, as CNET notes. Its latest Watch, for instance, can act as an ECG and warn you about abnormal heart rhythms. Beddit 3.5 will set you back $150 and is compatible with the iPhone 5s and later.