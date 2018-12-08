The Morning After: Mars music and 'Ghost in the Shell'

Turn your subwoofer up.Hear the wind on Mars for the first time

NASA's InSight lander picked up something that other Mars missions never have -- audio of the planet's winds. "Capturing this audio was an unplanned treat," Bruce Banerdt, InSight's principal investigator, said in a statement. "But one of the things our mission is dedicated to is measuring motion on Mars, and naturally that includes motion caused by sound waves."

From January 7th to January 17th.NASA and SpaceX reschedule the first crew capsule test flight

The current Dragon ISS resupply mission will have returned by then.

Can you wait until 2020?'Ghost in the Shell' returns with a new 3DCG series on Netflix

Netflix has revealed it's working on a continuation of yet another classic anime series with Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, which is due in 2020. The director of the original series, Kenji Kamiyama is teaming up to co-direct with Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) on this one, after the two were already paired on the Ultraman movie that's coming to Netflix next year and a Blade Runner series that's in the works for Cartoon Network and Crunchyroll.

It's probably ruining your movies.Tom Cruise takes up the fight against TVs with motion smoothing left on

Proving that his heroism is not merely limited to on-screen antics, Tom Cruise has starred in a video spreading awareness of a scourge impacting all-too-many televisions: motion smoothing. It's the setting in almost all new HDTVs and 4K TVs that's usually turned on by default and can turn everything into a slightly-too-smooth soap-opera-looking mess.



We've written up some instructions for the settings you should adjust on any new TV, and they will help you deal with this, as well as other on-by-default switches. Please share this information with your loved ones so we can bring the 240Hz epidemic to an end.

An outstanding 400 horsepower Audi that just happens to be electric.Audi's tech-filled EV gets it right on the first try

Roberto Baldwin drove Audi's E-Tron SUV on- and off-road around the UAE and came away impressed.

But wait, there's more...

