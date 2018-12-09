Google's rumored Pixel 3 'Lite' XL might ditch the notch

The other specifications of the larger 'Lite' phone aren't clear, although they're expected to be similar to the regular version. If so, you'd get a reasonably speedy Snapdragon 670, 4GB of RAM, a 12-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and 32GB of base storage. And yes, the parity would mean the inclusion of a headphone jack at the top.

It's not certain when the bigger handset would arrive (provided the leaks are accurate), although it would likely ship alongside the more diminutive version. There's little doubt that cost would be the main selling point, though. When the existing Pixel 3 XL starts at $899, it's a tough sell to some customers. A mid-tier version still wouldn't be a trivial purchase, but it'd be more palpable to phone fans who just want Google's Android experience on a reasonably large display.