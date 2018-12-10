Show More Results
Indie game 'Celeste' is getting a limited physical release

The game will be available for PS4 and Switch on January 1st.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
27m ago in Art
One of the downsides of digital media is never getting the satisfaction of holding your favorite title in hand. That will change for fans of indie platformer Celeste. Limited Run Games is releasing physical copies of the title for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch January 1st.

Details on the upcoming release are sparse at the moment, though as the publisher's name suggests, there won't be a ton of copies available. Limited Run Games has previously published 5,000 copies of cult classic game Night Trap and 8,000 of Runner2. The titles usually sell out quickly once they're available, so you'll want to keep an eye on the company's website to catch the Celeste listing. If you miss out on the physical run, you can still play the title in its digital form on basically every platform.

