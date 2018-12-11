Giphy offers easy access to GIFs with iOS keyboard extension

With the new update, you'll be able to find Giphy at just about any time in any app by tapping the globe icon at the bottom left-hand corner of your the iOS keyboard. The feature allows you to switch between keyboards, and Giphy should now appear there. Once selected, you'll be able to search for the perfect GIF or sticker to send to friends. As long as the app accepts multimedia, the Giphy Keyboard extension should work with it.

In addition to having the GIF search feature accessible in more places, owners of a device from the iPhone X line will gain access to the new Sticker Maker feature that lets you create your own, customized animated stickers. Just open up the app, hit "add GIF," select the "Sticker" option and start recording your video. You'll need to upload the finished product to your Giphy account so you can access it anywhere -- including within the Giphy Keyboard extension.