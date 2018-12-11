You can try on the latest Adidas sneaker drop on Snapchat

According to Adidas, the AR preview will be the first time Snapchat has partnered with a sneaker brand to let users try on a product through a lens. To see how your feet look clad in the kicks, fire up Snapchat and browse the lenses until you see the Adidas logo. You'll get to watch a brief unboxing before being presented with the option to learn more about the shoes or try them on. Adidas will all be sharing the Snap lens with shoppers today via AirDrop in select locations in New York, Los Angeles and Houston.

Adidas is just the latest shoe company to embrace AR for a new releases. Nike tapped the technology to build hype for the release of the Air Jordan 11 Concord. Adidas has used AR previously to sell limited-edition versions of its sneakers.