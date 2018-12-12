Overwatch League events expand beyond LA in 2019

The events start with Dallas on April 27th and 28th, followed by Atlanta on July 6th and 7th. Despite the proximity to the Blizzard Arena, the LA Valiant series will take place at The Novo by Microsoft on August 24th and August 25th. Blizzard is promising further details and tickets "at a later date."

The 2019 season itself kicks off February 14th with a four-day series of matches, including a rematch between Grand Finals competitors London Spitfire and Philadelphia Fusion.

This likely won't please you if you live outside the US, although there have been exhibition matches in other countries. Even so, it's a start. It also reflects Blizzard's long-term esports ambitions. It effectivley wants the Overwatch League to behave more like a conventional sports league, complete with home games that foster connections to specific teams.