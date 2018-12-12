The Morning After: Which smartphone has the best camera?

The title kinda gives it away.The Pixel 3 has 2018's best smartphone camera

We put four of this year's biggest (literally and figuratively) devices -- the Pixel 3 XL, the iPhone XS Max, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Galaxy Note 9 -- through a battery of camera tests to find out which is the champ.

We go for a drive using Tesla's latest driver assist.Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot takes on LA's insane freeways

The latest update to Tesla's driver assistance takes your destination and, just like Google Maps, figures out the quickest way to get there. Tesla then combines that data with GPS information, the vehicle's onboard sensors and what it's learned about the roads from its fleet data to optimize your route. Then while you're driving, it figures out and shares the best lane position and helps you navigate interchanges and freeway off ramps.

Now with Bluetooth and USB.Puma revives its RS-Computer smart shoe for the modern era

Straight out of 1986.

It also adds Warp Charge 30.The OnePlus 6T McLaren edition packs 10GB of RAM

The most obvious upgrade is the McLaren 6T's 10GB of RAM, compared to the 6GB or 8GB on the regular model. This should provide plenty of power for multitasking, on top of the beefy Snapdragon 845 processor that also sits in the original flagship. By our count, there are only three other phones with this much RAM on the market, but those are pretty niche devices that are mostly only available in China right now.

Where's the 'Unreal Tournament' crossover?'Infinity Blade' will live on inside 'Fortnite'

Although Fortnite season seven is less than a week old, it's already shaping up to be the best one yet. With a new winter biome, Stormwing planes, ziplines and now a mythical sword, players have tons of new content to experience.

We're going to review this one thoroughly.LG's automated craft-beer system could make homebrewing much easier

The HomeBrew system is a capsule-based beer-making machine that relies on automation and fermentation algorithms. It's also completely self-cleaning to make for a seriously fuss-free way of brewing your own beer.

