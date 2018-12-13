Amazon extends its free US shipping period to December 18th

Amazon recently got in the Christmas spirit by offering free shipping with no minimum purchase to everyone. It had reason to celebrate, coming off the back of its biggest shopping day ever on Cyber Monday. But that bit of goodwill is going to last longer than we originally thought. In an effort to target last-minute shoppers, Amazon is extending the free shipping promotion until December 18th for orders that arrive in time for Christmas in the US.
To keep Prime members who pay for that privilege happy, Amazon said it will offer free two-hour deliveries all the way till midnight on Christmas Eve via Prime Now in 30 cities -- for folk who really like to leave it late. More than 10,000 cities in the US now have access to Amazon's free same-day delivery and one-day shipping, the company said.
Amazon shipped over 5 billion items with its Prime subscription service in 2017. It's been cranking out the holiday deals, including offers on Thanksgiving turkeys and free Echo Dots with purchases of Xbox One consoles, in a bid to beat that colossal figure. Expect it to ring in the new year with its latest results, reminding us just how much we gorged on gifts in 2018.