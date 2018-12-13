Marvel's Defenders probably won't return on TV until 2020

Netflix canceled the three shows one after the other, starting with Iron Fist in early October and Luke Cage a few days after that. Surprisingly, even Daredevil wasn't safe from the axe, even though it was largely well-received and enjoyed a critically acclaimed third season. Perhaps Netflix and Marvel really couldn't come to an agreement for a fourth season, since the latter has plans to bring the characters to Disney+. The earlier they can get out of Netflix, the sooner they can make their debut on the new platform, after all.

Even if that were the case, the three heroes will have to wait a bit longer for their pal Jessica. The jaded, sarcastic PI is returning to Netflix for a third season in 2019, so the earliest she can appear on Disney+ is in 2021 -- that is, if her series also gets canceled. It's not entirely clear if The Punisher's deal also included the same clause, though. Either way, Frank Castle will be back on Netflix sometime early next year.