Apple adds 'Fast & Furious' director Justin Lin to its TV talent pool

Justin Lin is the latest to join Apple's ever-growing pool of TV talent as he and his Perfect Storm Entertainment production company have now signed an overall TV deal with Apple. It's a multi-year agreement, according to Deadline, and under it, Lin will develop, produce and direct TV series for Apple's upcoming service. Known for directing a number of Fast and the Furious installments -- including the franchise's upcoming ninth and tenth films -- as well as Star Trek: Beyond, Lin has also produced TV series such as Scorpion, S.W.A.T. and CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot.