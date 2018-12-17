Jaguar's automatic door could make cars more accessible

The company is currently testing the door on a modified Range Rover Sport with athlete and former commando Mark Ormrod (above) giving it a full shakedown.

There's no mention of when this might reach production cars, but it could take the hassle out of entering cars for many people. It could also be helpful for other people, particularly in the long term. You wouldn't have to put something down if your hands are full, much like the foot-activated liftgates on some vehicles. And with self-driving cars, the advantages would be clear. You could hop into an autonomous vehicle without fumbling for an app or worrying that someone else will commandeer your ride.