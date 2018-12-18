The Air Force's long-awaited GPS upgrade begins today

The launch involves a brand new Falcon 9 booster, which will be expended -- not recovered -- after lift-off, due to Air Force requirements. The satellite will be deployed to medium Earth orbit just under two hours after lift-off, and while local Air Force forecasters put the weather at 90 percent "go" for the attempt, the company has also bookmarked a backup launch window for tomorrow, December 19th. Watch the launch live using the player below or at spacex.com/webcast.