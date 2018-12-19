Uber's fight over worker status is headed to the UK Supreme Court

Things haven't been going Uber's way to date. In addition to this most recent loss, it unsuccessfully challenged the case at the Employment Appeal Tribunal in November 2017. The UK government has also launched a Good Work Plan that would ensure low-wage workers have access to basic benefits, and it's investigating whether or not gig economy companies like Uber are subject to that kind of plan.

Uber has long maintained that its drivers are contractors, not employees, and has claimed that the current arrangement is ultimately more beneficial. This gives them the flexibility to choose their own hours and grow their businesses, it previously said. In the UK, it paid for an Oxford University study suggesting that London drivers frequently surpass the living wage and value flexibility. Many drivers disagree with Uber's assessment, though, and there have been protests demanding employee status. Either way, the arguments will be moot soon -- the Supreme Court's decision is likely the last word on the subject.