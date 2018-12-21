'Doom Patrol' will stream on DC Universe on February 15th

The series is penned by Supernatural scribe Jeremy Carver and exec-produced by the prolific Greg Berlanti (Titans, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow). The cast includes Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder/The Chief. Doom Patrol was announced back in May, with members of the squad making their first live-action appearance in episode 4 of Titans.

Before Doom Patrol, subscribers will be able to catch the third season of animated show Young Justice: Outsiders on January 4th, 2019. Other live-action DC Universe originals in the pipeline include Metropolis -- a show set in Superman's city without Superman -- and Swamp Thing.