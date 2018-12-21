Google's former AI chief is now an Apple VP

Apple has added John Giannandrea to its executive team, less than a year after he left Google to join its rival. Giannandrea has been appointed as the senior vice president of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Strategy, a new role that shows Cupertino is getting more serious with AI development. The new exec, who used to be Mountain View's AI and search chief, oversees the development of Siri and Apple's Core ML software that developers can use to add machine learning capabilities into their apps.
In its announcement, Apple said Giannandrea's team will focus on integrating machine learning products into the company's products more tightly. The hope is to deliver a better, more intelligent and more natural experience for users than what its products are currently capable of. Plus, they're working to make it easier for developers to add AI features to iOS and Mac applications. Giannandrea has only been with Apple since April, but he's definitely qualified for the role: he led the efforts that made AI features an integral part of many Google products.
The company wrote:
"Machine learning and AI are important to Apple's future as they are fundamentally changing the way people interact with technology, and already helping our customers live better lives. We're fortunate to have John, a leader in the AI industry, driving our efforts in this critical area."